https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/03/nice-try-jackas-medias-last-ditch-effort-using-nameless-person-with-knowledge-of-trump-campaign-to-cast-doubt-on-pa-backfires/

You’d think by now the media would have figured out that people just don’t buy it when they use nameless, faceless sources to push a story. Especially about a state that many believe the election hinges on DURING the actual vote.

Did they really think anyone other than Biden supporters would take these claims seriously?

C’mon man!

A person with direct knowledge of Trump campaign operations tells NBC News @PeterAlexander, “The team in Pennsylvania was not as prepared as it should be in a state that could decide the presidency.” — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) November 3, 2020

A person.

We have no idea who they are or if they actually do have direct knowledge of the Trump campaign but you know, this is a big story or something.

NEW: Early concern inside Trumpworld about Election Day turnout activities in PA: A person with direct knowledge of the campaign’s operations tells me, “The team in Pennsylvania was not as prepared as it should be in a state that could decide the presidency.” — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) November 3, 2020

Media is gonna media.

We know.

But this is ri-damn-diculous.

Peddle the bull$hit somewhere else Trump’s not Romney pic.twitter.com/J5C6uD0liq — WhiskeyTangoFoxtrot (@aleykhat) November 3, 2020

No one believes you anymore — cr (@propatriots) November 3, 2020

Anonymous sources tell me that anonymous source have burned multiple journalists and therefore we shouldn’t trust any of this till you can (do your job) and verify it. — Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) November 3, 2020

A person with direct knowledge of Biden campaign operations tells NBC News @PeterAlexander, “The team in Pennsylvania was not as prepared as it should be in a state that could decide the presidency.” There, I fixed it for you. — Big B (@blaubaugh) November 3, 2020

I don’t believe you or @PeterAlexander there really is “A person with direct knowledge of Trump campaign operations” that he is talking to. The media has lied about so much — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) November 3, 2020

Sources say you’re full of 💩. — V. Nobody (@TMIWITW) November 3, 2020

The media need to keep this close.

They need to keep people watching and waiting.

Keep all of that in mind.

***

Related:

YIKES –> Election workers claim voting machines DOWN in Scranton, PA, say they will scan ballots ‘later’ (watch)

Shady AF! Democratic committeewoman in N. Philly wearing a Biden mask blocks certified GOP poll watchers (watch)

‘PROUDLY voting Trump this year’: Reagan Battalion’s thread of 2016 #NeverTrump voters who are voting Trump NOW should terrify Democrats

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

