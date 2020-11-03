https://www.theblaze.com/news/nj-state-police-investigating-trump-supporters-who-blocked-traffic

Left-wing activists spent the summer protesting, creating chaos, and in many cities, blocking traffic as a means to make their voices heard. One protester in Seattle even tragically lost her life after she was struck on a darkened freeway where protesters had gathered to block traffic.

Benjamin Jealous, former president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, told the Wall Street Journal that protesters block highways because they “feel like they have no other way to get their community to stop and take notice of what’s happened.”

But when supporters of President Donald Trump engaged in some highway blocking of their own over the weekend, law enforcement found sufficient grounds to begin investigating.

What happened?

From NJ.com:

With the contentious 2020 presidential election just two days away, a large motorcade of President Donald Trump’s supporters brought the northbound express lanes lanes of the Garden State Parkway to a standstill early Sunday afternoon, before the caravan drove north to Union County. Trump supporters also packed the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge in New York on Sunday. Similar caravans have clogged roadways in Texas, Arizona, and Washington state the last two days. It’s unclear if they were coordinated.

Now, the head of the New Jersey state police said those drivers who participated in the highway blocking on Sunday will be punished if authorities are able to obtain enough evidence against them.

“If we are able to get enough evidence … I would imagine that they would be issued motor vehicle summonses for obstructing traffic,” State Police Col. Patrick Callahan said, according to the New York Post.

In fact, authorities are reportedly reviewing video of the incident in hopes of positively identifying those who took place in the peaceful protest.

And apparently there were people upset that police officers did not take more immediate punitive action against the Trump supporters. Instead, officers simply worked to get traffic flowing again.

“I never want to second-guess troopers … but to start issuing citations and summonses out there probably would have hindered the troopers’ ability to get the parkway flowing north,” Callahan said, according to the Post.

Anything else?

Meanwhile in New York, Trump supporters also packed the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

In response, New York state Sen. David Carlucci, a Democrat, also called for the Trump protesters to face criminal punishment.

“What was seen in New York was aggressive, dangerous, and reckless behavior by some Trump supporters,” Carlucci said in a statement. “The New York State Police should be working to identify these individuals and charging them. We all have the right to show support for a presidential candidate, but we do not have the right to endanger others and break the law.”

