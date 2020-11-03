https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/north-carolina-extends-voting-hours-four-sites-delaying-release-election-results/

North Carolina extended voting hours at four different precincts after technical problems with voting machines delayed the opening of the polling sites.

State policy prohibits election results from being released until all polls are closed so North Carolina’s vote totals won’t be released until after 8:15 PM EST.

WRAL reported:

The State Board of Elections has voted to extend voting hours for two precincts in Sampson County and one each in Guilford and Cabararrus counties, primarily because technical issues delayed the opening of those polling sites. Voting will go until 8:15 p.m. at Plainfield Fire Station near Dunn and until 7:54 p.m. at Sampson County Adult Daycare in Clinton. Voting was extended until 8:04 p.m. at Bluford Elementary School in Greensboro and until 7:47 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church in Concord.

The Democrats are trying to steal the battleground state of North Carolina.

A recent Supreme Court ruling allows for North Carolina officials to count ballots for up to 9 days after Election Day.

