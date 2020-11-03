https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/04/not-so-fast-gov-doug-ducey-says-its-far-too-early-to-call-the-election-in-arizona/

Fox News has already called Arizona for Joe Biden. But Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey wants them to slow their rolls just a bit:

It’s far too early to call the election in Arizona. Election Day votes are not fully reported, and we haven’t even started to count early ballots dropped off at the polls. In AZ, we protected Election Day. Let’s count the votes — all the votes — before making declarations. — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) November 4, 2020

You know, waiting until all the votes are counted is actually not a bad idea.

