People from all political persuasions have been sharing their best guess at the 2020 Electoral Map and they have been all over the board, some giving the win to Biden, others giving the win to Trump. And when we make our best most educated guesses, even the most politically intune can and will get it wrong.
But we’re pretty sure Donald Trump Jr. knows what he’s talking about here.
Heh.
Okay, finally got around to making my electoral map prediction. #2020Election #VOTE pic.twitter.com/STmDSuQTMb
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 3, 2020
Trump Jr. is ALMOST as good a troll as his dad.
Almost.
Tbh Trump would win India
— Jack Posobiec VOTE 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 3, 2020
You’d be surprised but most of Mexico wants Trump to win because they love his policies.
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 3, 2020
So maybe he should switch those to red?
*snickers*
And of course, the humorless, frothy-mouthed scolds on the Left couldn’t take a joke:
Whatever junior pic.twitter.com/BT3ZJQHExs
— Fred Bachman (@FredBachman2) November 3, 2020
Junior dear, gotta wake up you’ll be late for school again!! pic.twitter.com/8y5TzShdIY
— Vic (@SlickVicUno2) November 3, 2020
Someone started early this morning pic.twitter.com/y2HrKN8T21
— mark gurko (@Mgurko25) November 3, 2020
— SugarBear Biden/Harris2020 (@Malcolmdonaghy) November 3, 2020
— wickedwone (@wickedwone) November 3, 2020
Damn, most preschoolers know the difference between red and blue. I can send my 3 year old to teach you. pic.twitter.com/Jd2VcRZGml
— Justagirl (@hollym1126) November 3, 2020
Seriously, these people have lost the ability to laugh.
It must be exhausting being this pissed off 24/7.
— 💙Donna #VoteInPerson #BIDENHARRIS☮️🆘 (@OhDonnnna) November 3, 2020
This don’t even make sense… pic.twitter.com/tNEvww9w2M
— A🅱️3Y🐝🦄 (@ABEYMaraj) November 3, 2020
— Les Jarmol (@HockeyDad2001) November 3, 2020
If all you’ve got is comparing the Right to Nazis you ain’t got much.
What a maroon.
LOL you’d wish
— Flutlichtmomente 🏡 (@Flutlichtmoment) November 3, 2020
So mad.
They don’t sound like people who are confident that his map, although a joke, is wrong.
***
