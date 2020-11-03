https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/03/npr-is-so-stoked-about-joe-bidens-projected-victory-in-vermont-they-just-awarded-him-a-bunch-of-extra-electoral-votes/

The New York Times has clarified that the media don’t determine election winners, but that doesn’t mean they can’t try affecting the election in other ways.

Take NPR, for instance. They sent this tweet about the AP calling Vermont for Joe Biden:

Wait, why’d they delete the tweet? What was wrong with it?

Good thing we grabbed a screenshot:

Notice anything?

Too much, indeed:

Look, NPR. We get that you guys really want Biden to win, but you’re not allowed to just add 35 electoral votes whenever you feel like it.

Update:

