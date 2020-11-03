The NY Times posted and then immediately deleted a tweet that some are calling “facist” just minutes before the election nights result roll in.

“The role of declaring the winner of a presidential election in the US falls to the news media. The broadcast networks and cable news outlets have vowed to be prudent,” they tweeted.

Strangely, they deleted the tweet just minutes after:

This is not true at all!

Here’s the fact check from the Post Millennial:

This is just not true at all. Yet Twitter did not flag or removed this obvious election disinformation, nor block The New York Times for posting it. The Times came to their senses, seemingly, and deleted it themselves, but the article’s claims remain the same. When the New York Post falsely accused by Twitter to run afoul of their misinformation ban for a legitimate story about the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop, they were suspended for two weeks before Twitter acknowledged their mistake. The New York Times, nor any other news media source, is responsible for determining the outcome of the US presidential election. Instead, it falls to each states’ board of elections to round up the tallies from all the counties and determine which candidates receive electoral votes from that state.

Twitter reacted with fury:

Is the New York Times trying to take control of EVERYTHING?

We will find out soon.

