PRESIDENT TRUMP IS HAVING A SENSATIONAL NIGHT–

So Far — TRUMP Wins Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, West Virginia

And President is now expected to win Georgia and North Carolina according to The New York Times predictions page.

This is a HUGE NIGHT for Trump!

