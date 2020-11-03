https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/03/nyt-gets-mocked-for-sharing-this-amazing-fact-about-the-popular-vote/
Thank you, New York Times, for telling readers something they should already know:
It’s the Electoral College, not the national popular vote, that determines who wins the U.S. presidency. Here’s a look at how it works. https://t.co/eSO2IjvPrA
— The New York Times (@nytimes) November 3, 2020
We’re surprised they didn’t put this on their headline:
BREAKING EXCLUSIVE https://t.co/GOEHbQz3sN
— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 3, 2020
“Thank you for sharing this amazing fact”:
Wow, I did not know that. Thank you for sharing this amazing facthttps://t.co/m9IXo4XgdE
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 3, 2020
What does this say about the NYT’s readers?
that the nyt feels it is necessary to tell its readers this is… something. https://t.co/5vPSrR6eK6
— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 3, 2020
The NYT doesn’t think very highly of their readers’ intelligence https://t.co/ubiXq8IF8m
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 3, 2020
Yep:
Translation: @NYTimes readers aren’t very bright. https://t.co/onFtJ0k8bv
— MarkHyman (@MarkHyman) November 3, 2020
Maybe they skipped that day?
Since people apparently don’t learn this in middle school anymore…. https://t.co/cdXlGJCJoa
— Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) November 3, 2020
We look forward to the NYT’s next article in the series:
More astonishing facts for the New York Times’ highly sophisticated and informed readership pic.twitter.com/YVQB6HZdHE
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 3, 2020
