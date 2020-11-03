https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/03/nyt-gets-mocked-for-sharing-this-amazing-fact-about-the-popular-vote/

Thank you, New York Times, for telling readers something they should already know:

It’s the Electoral College, not the national popular vote, that determines who wins the U.S. presidency. Here’s a look at how it works. https://t.co/eSO2IjvPrA — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 3, 2020

We’re surprised they didn’t put this on their headline:

“Thank you for sharing this amazing fact”:

Wow, I did not know that. Thank you for sharing this amazing facthttps://t.co/m9IXo4XgdE — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 3, 2020

What does this say about the NYT’s readers?

that the nyt feels it is necessary to tell its readers this is… something. https://t.co/5vPSrR6eK6 — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 3, 2020

The NYT doesn’t think very highly of their readers’ intelligence https://t.co/ubiXq8IF8m — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 3, 2020

Yep:

Maybe they skipped that day?

Since people apparently don’t learn this in middle school anymore…. https://t.co/cdXlGJCJoa — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) November 3, 2020

We look forward to the NYT’s next article in the series:

More astonishing facts for the New York Times’ highly sophisticated and informed readership pic.twitter.com/YVQB6HZdHE — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 3, 2020

