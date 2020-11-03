http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/Y6kD3iNJNbo/oliver-fader-writes-to-president-trump.php

It’s Election Day, so here’s something to savor as we wait for results to come in. In my inbox is a letter written to President Trump by Oliver Fader. My correspondent, who forwards the letter along with Oliver’s compliments, writes:

[This letter] would have arrived the day President Trump was hospitalized for Covid on October 2. From FedEx records, it looks like it was not picked up. The human interest side of Oliver is he is the great-nephew of Paul (Red) Fay. Red was one of John F. Kennedy’s best friends dating back to their PT boat training. Under Kennedy, Red served as Under Secretary of the Navy. After Kennedy’s assassination, Red became best friends with Bobby and family. Despite Oliver’s deep democratic roots, Oliver has been working with all his might for the President among the hispanic community in San Francisco. In fact the hispanic community’s nickname for the President is “El Rey,” the king!

Here is Oliver’s letter to the President, reflecting on the failure of San Francisco and the latent Shy Trump support there.

