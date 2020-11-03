https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/election-eve-joe-biden-posts-angry-unhinged-rant-twitter-trashing-president-trump-ahead-12-points/

It was his only play.

Trashing Trump.

It was all he had.

He bet the farm on it.

Democrats believed the fake news media.

It was a bubble campaign.

And he was wrong.

Last night Sleepy Joe Biden posted an unhinged, angry tweet.

It’s not something you would expect from a candidate up by 12 points.

Joe Biden: Donald Trump is the most corrupt president in modern history. Donald Trump is the most racist president in modern history. Donald Trump is the worst jobs president in modern history. Why would we give him another four years?

