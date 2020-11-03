https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/oregon-first-state-decriminalize-small-cocaine-possessions-several-more?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Several states on Tuesday passed ballot measures to relax drug laws including Oregon, which became the first state to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of drugs such as cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

There were roughly 120 proposed state laws and constitutional amendments on the ballot in 32 states, according to the Associated Press.

The Oregon drug initiative now allows people arrested with small amounts of hard drugs to avoid going to trial, and possible jail time, by paying a $100 fine and attending an addiction recovery program

The proposal was endorsed by the Oregon Democratic Party, as well as some nurses and physician associations. The Oregon Republican Party had denounced the drug decriminalization measure as radical, and some prosecutors called it reckless, the wire service also reports.

Oregon voters also approved a measure to legalize the therapeutic use of psychedelic mushrooms, and a similar one in Washington, D.C., now appears to have enough votes to pass.

Voters in New Jersey and Arizona approved measures legalizing marijuana for adults age 21 and older. The Arizona measure also allows people convicted of certain marijuana crimes to seek expungement of their records.

In New Jersey, the Legislature now will have to pass another measure setting up the new marijuana marketplace.

Recreational marijuana was illegal in all 50 states roughly a decade ago. Voters allowed it in Colorado and Washington in 2012. Prior to Tuesday night’s balloting at least 10 more states had eased marijuana laws.

