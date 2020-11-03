https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/524382-oregon-votes-to-decriminalize-heroin-meth-other-street-drugs

Voters in Oregon approved a ballot measure Tuesday that will decriminalize the possession of small amounts of harder street drugs including but not limited to heroin, methamphetamines and cocaine.

With more than 70 percent of expected votes reported on the Oregon state website, Measure 110 lead with nearly 60 percent of the vote. The ballot measure would mean that the possession of a “non-commercial” amount of a number of drugs, which varies in amount by type, would be punishable by no more than a $100 fine. Violators can also opt to complete a health assessment for drug addiction instead of paying a fine.

The victory for advocates of Measure 110 comes amid a slew of wins for advocates of drug policy form around the nation on Tuesday. In New Jersey and Arizona, voters moved to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, while in Washington, D.C., a measure decriminalizing hallucinogenic mushrooms also passed.

“Oregon made history tonight by becoming the first state to decriminalize drug possession! Our c4 @DrugPolicyAct led this campaign with @voteYESon110 to make this visionary initiative a reality! This victory is truly transformative,” tweeted the Drug Policy Alliance, which led a statewide campaign in support of the ballot measure.

