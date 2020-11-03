https://thehill.com/homenews/house/524259-pelosi-amy-coney-barrett-an-illegitimate-supreme-court-justice

House Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiPelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed The GOP’s debt boogieman is hurting families and derailing our recovery On The Money: Trump winning farm vote despite pinch of trade policies, pandemic | Pelosi says Democrats would fast-track ObamaCare, COVID-19 aid next year | Dow closes up more than 400 points on eve of Election Day MORE (D-Calif.) called Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney BarrettTrump baselessly claims Supreme Court’s ruling on Pennsylvania mail ballots will ‘induce violence’ Tillis-Cunningham race in NC could decide Senate majority GOP Senate campaign chairman: ‘Clear path’ to keeping Senate majority MORE “an illegitimate Supreme Court justice” during an Election Day news conference on Tuesday, just one week after Barrett was confirmed as President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge allows Trump police panel to publish report but with disclaimer Lady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump ‘believes his fame gives him the right to grab’ women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed MORE‘s third Supreme Court pick.

“The president is installing an illegitimate Supreme Court justice just one week before the election, after 60 million Americans have voted, who will dismantle the ACA, and won’t say, either way, when asked, by Sen. [Dianne] Feinstein [D-Calif.], do you think Medicare is constitutional? She said she really couldn’t say.”

In Election Day push for Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls Amy Coney Barrett “an illegitimate Supreme Court justice.” pic.twitter.com/3pHPs82hI9 — The Recount (@therecount) November 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Pelosi calls Amy Coney Barrett, who was confirmed by the Senate, “an illegitimate Supreme Court justice.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The GOP-led Senate confirmed Barrett in a largely party-line 52-48 vote last week, with Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsGOP Senate campaign chairman: ‘Clear path’ to keeping Senate majority The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by Facebook – 24 hours to go Democrats expand Senate map, putting GOP on defense MORE (R-Maine) the only member to buck their party. Barrett became the third justice confirmed under Trump in the past four years, giving conservatives a 6-3 super majority on the high court.

Democrats opposed Barrett’s nomination while accusing the GOP of hypocrisy for pushing through the Supreme Court pick within weeks of the election after previously blocking former President Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland Merrick Brian GarlandWhat a Biden administration should look like McConnell and Schumer’s relationship shredded after court brawl Bitter fight over Barrett fuels calls to nix filibuster, expand court MORE months before the presidential election in 2016.

A Gallup poll last week showed that 51 percent of Americans supported Barrett filling the vacancy left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgThe Trump court and the erosion of environmental law Ginsburg’s granddaughter cuts election ad for progressive group: ‘Make her voice heard at the ballot box’ The truth, the whole truth about protecting preexisting conditions MORE last month, while 46 percent of U.S. adults did not want Barrett to be seated.

Pelosi’s comments come after the Democratic leader said last week that she doesn’t trust the Supreme Court “one bit.”

“I don’t trust the Supreme Court one bit,” Pelosi told HuffPost in an interview published on Oct. 30. “Even the court cases they have decided in our favor, they said they will revisit, and it’s just appalling.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

