House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday referred to Amy Coney Barrett as an “illegitimate Supreme Court justice,” reports Yahoo! News.

“The president is installing an illegitimate Supreme Court Justice one week before the election,” Pelosi said during an Election Day press conference with Democrat Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos.

“After 60 million Americans have voted, who will dismantle the ACA, and won’t say, by the way, when asked, by Senator Feinstein, do you think Medicare is constitutional? She said she really couldn’t say.”

Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court in a 52-48 vote last week, giving conservatives a 6-3 majority on the court. Sen. Susan Collins was the only Republican to vote against Barrett’s confirmation.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called the GOP’s push to confirm Barrett just eight days before the General Election, “hypocritical,” a “house of lies” and a stain on the Senate.

“McConnell is angry, because we Democrats have exposed that he has defiled the Senate,” the Minority Leader said at the time of the vote. “We have the culmination of this Republican majority’s systemic erosion of rules and norms in the pursuit of raw political power.”

