House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told NPR on Monday that Congress is ready to decide on the presidential election if the results are disputed and the Electoral College vote does not produce a victor. “We understand what the law is and the preeminence of the role of Congress and specifically the House of Representatives when it comes to counting the votes,” Pelosi told the outlet. If no candidate for president receives a majority of Electoral College votes, the 12th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution requires the House of Representatives to vote for president. Elections in 1800 and 1824 did not yield winners and were ultimately decided by the House. “But let’s not worry about that right now,” Pelosi told NPR. “We’re ready. We’re prepared. We’ve been ready for a while because we see this irresponsibility of the president, his disrespect for the Constitution, for our democracy, and for the integrity …

