Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said her chamber is “prepared” to decide the outcome of the 2020 general election should the results be disputed or end in an Electoral College tie between the two candidates.

“We understand what the law is and the preeminence of the role of Congress and specifically the House of Representatives when it comes to counting votes,” she told NPR. “But let’s not worry about that right now.

‘WE’RE PREPARED’: Pelosi says House ready to decide president if election is disputed https://t.co/x7LWuUAIFX — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 3, 2020

“We’re ready. We’re prepared,” she said. “We’ve been ready for a while because we see this irresponsibility of the president, his disrespect for the Constitution, for our democracy and for the integrity of our elections. So we’re ready for him.”

“But let’s not worry about that right now,” Pelosi said. “What we want to be ready is for a big vote tomorrow to dispel any thought other than that, on January 20, Joe Biden will be inaugurated president of the United States, that we will have a Democratic House and a Democratic Senate.”

Read the full report here.

