About 81% of Pennsylvania voters who received mail-in ballots returned them so far, Politico reports.

Of the more than 2.5 million mail-in and absentee ballots the state election officials report receiving, 1.6 million came from registered Democrats, 586,000 were returned by members of the GOP, and 278,000 came from independents or third-party voters.

Of registered Democrats who received a mail-in ballot, 84% mailed them back. Seventy-four percent of Republicans returned their mail-in ballots.

According to Politico, election experts have been predicting that Democrats would largely cast their ballots by mail and Republicans would mostly vote in person.

