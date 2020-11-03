https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/pennsylvania-results-unlikely-election-night?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The final election results in the battleground state of Pennsylvania will likely not be known on election night, with the race still not called past midnight.

Several counties are not expected to report final results until sometime Wednesday. Allegheny County announced that it won’t resume counting until 10am on Wednesday.

According to Philadelphia election officials, additional mail-in ballots from voters in the heavily Democratic city won’t be reported until 9 a.m. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled last Friday that counties are not required to signature match mail-in ballots.

President Trump won Pennsylvania in 2016. He currently leads Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with about 65 percent of precincts reporting.

