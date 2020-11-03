https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/04/play-your-tiny-violin-for-david-frum-who-hoped-hed-never-have-to-write-think-or-talk-about-donald-trump-after-tonight/

Pour one out for David Frum, y’all:

You have no idea how badly I hoped I would never have to write, think, or talk about Donald Trump after tonight. — David Frum (@davidfrum) November 4, 2020

We weren’t aware that he *had* to do any of those things.

This is America. You have the freedom to find a new job. https://t.co/f5v0jY1GA5 — Tyler Webster (@tylerrwebster) November 4, 2020

You can always drive for Uber. https://t.co/ryzfl1m0s5 — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 4, 2020

There you go!

Well, you could expand your horizons, put on some big boy pants and write about other shit. Or, you can keep wallowing in your pandering self righteousness for the clicks and likes. Your choice. https://t.co/G8kt34fCNA — Mike Baker (@MBCompanyMan) November 4, 2020

Wonder which one David will choose.

You have no idea how badly we hoped you would never do any of those things again about anything ever. https://t.co/rmdTPLi6zI — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) November 4, 2020

