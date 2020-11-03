https://www.theepochtimes.com/poll-watchers-denied-entry-into-philadelphia-polling-stations-trump-campaign_3563567.html
Certificated poll watchers have been denied entry into polling locations in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, according to Mike Roman, the Trump campaign’s director of Election Day operations. In a video posted to Twitter by Will Chamberlain, editor-in-chief of political magazine Human Events, a pair of poll workers appeared to be telling a man that his poll watcher certificate wouldn’t grant him access to the Philadelphia polling place. “I have a citywide watcher’s certificate,” the man can be heard saying in the video. In a follow-up post, Chamberlain identified the man as Gary Feldman, whose certificate stated that it “authorizes the individual to watch in any ward/division in Philadelphia.” Despite presenting the certificate, Feldman was told repeatedly that the document “is not for this location.” “Call the police, do it,” the male poll worker told Feldman. “If you legal, call the cops.” Roman, a veteran Republican operative, shared Chamberlain’s post on Tuesday morning, …