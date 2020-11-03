https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/portland-rioters-give-trump-one-last-free-campaign-ad-election-day-trying-burn-apartment-building-smash-university/

The *PEACEFUL* protesters of Portland couldn’t resist another night of reckoning in their own city. This time they targeted the college that many of them went to: Portland State University. The antifa and BLM terrorists smashed up a Starbucks and attempted to douse the place in kerosene, with 300 apartments above the establishment.

…Individuals smashed windows and poured flammable liquid inside the business. Officers interrupted a potential arson. This gathering is still declared an unlawful assembly due to criminal activity occurring. Disperse to the south and west. pic.twitter.com/NSsjOETtbZ — Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) November 3, 2020

This was after they took their anger out on one of the many symbols of oppression and systemic racism, Portland State University, which has been run by crazed leftists for years and basically serves as an indoctrination center. The terrorists smashed out the windows of Cramer Hall and targeted the campus public safety office.

Protesters are smashing windows at the PSU campus pic.twitter.com/hi3IArp4et — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) November 3, 2020

Portland protesters tonight meet at Directors park and marched without a permit through downtown park blocks before arriving at Portland State University public safety building and damaging school buildings. Unlawful assembly has been declared. #Portland #portlandprotest pic.twitter.com/UIfv5CiwfQ — Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) November 3, 2020

Protesters outside Portland State University, police are blockading surrounding roads #portland #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/MtsheLInHF — Lucy Sherriff (@sherrifflucy) November 3, 2020

The chief of Portland State University’s campus “police”, Willie Halliburton, who also moonlights as a comedian (@ComedyCopPDX on Twitter), said he was “disappointed” in the PEACEFUL rioting.

Here’s a look at some of the damage at the Starbucks on PSU campus. I just spoke with the university chief of police. He tells me he’s disappointed tonight, but that his team will continue to listen to the public as his department makes changes. pic.twitter.com/1niWZ47Klq — Megan Allison (@mallisonKATU) November 3, 2020

Meanwhile, anticipating a YUGE Trump victory, downtown businesses look even more boarded up than ever before.

Just took a quick loop in downtown Portland and this is what it looks like ahead of Election Day. Seem to be even more boarded windows than before. pic.twitter.com/e6naKNgUjK — Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) November 3, 2020

Nearly every building within a 4-5 block radius of Pioneer Square is being boarded up right now. I’m getting the uneasy feeling that things are about to get really ugly here, perhaps even more so than the initial protests back in May. I hope I’m wrong #Portland pic.twitter.com/EKhzSs98jd — Alice Evelyn-Rabinowitz 🐱🚩 (@Alice_Evelyn_) October 30, 2020

Portland businesses boarding up as election protests loom https://t.co/zPbEoMPTZc pic.twitter.com/hLEWT2KjWR — KOIN News (@KOINNews) November 3, 2020

