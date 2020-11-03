https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/524347-postal-service-misses-court-ordered-deadline-for-unsent-mail-ballots

The U.S. Postal Service failed to meet a court-imposed deadline Tuesday afternoon for the urgent processing of some 300,000 mail ballots that had not been delivered to election offices as deadlines neared.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan, who set the deadline, said it appeared the Postal Service had failed to comply with his order, and told the organization to be prepared to discuss the matter at a noon hearing Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Postal Service said it was working as “expeditiously as possible” as mail-ballot deadlines closed in. Dozens of states require mail ballots to arrive by the close of polls on Election Day, with late-arriving ballots being tossed.

Sullivan ordered the Postal Service to sweep facilities in regions with particularly sluggish delivery times, and told the Postal Service to complete its work by 3 p.m. in order to rush deliver any lingering ballots.

The order applied to areas within the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Texas, Florida and Arizona, where polls have shown a tight race between President TrumpDonald John TrumpJudge allows Trump police panel to publish report but with disclaimer Lady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump ‘believes his fame gives him the right to grab’ women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed MORE and Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenLady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump ‘believes his fame gives him the right to grab’ women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed Tillis-Cunningham race in NC could decide Senate majority MORE.

With the exception of Pennsylvania and Texas, each of those states requires that mail ballots be received by the close of polls on Election Day, meaning late-arriving ballots would not be counted.

Pennsylvania’s Nov. 6 mail ballot due date is also subject to change, after three conservative Supreme Court justices last week held open the possibility of taking up a GOP appeal after Election Day that, if successful, would invalidate any ballots arriving after Nov. 3.

Texas will accept mail ballots postmarked by Election Day and received by 5 p.m. the following day.

