November 3, 2020

Fox News has called victories for President Donald Trump in Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Indiana, North Dakota, Missouri, South Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. The key swing states, however, are still too early to call.

In the meantime, Florida is getting close to being called with 91% reporting results and the preference of voters so far is with Trump.

Earlier in the night, Fox called Trump winning Kentucky, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, South Carolina, and West Virginia.

SaraACarter.com is monitoring the results of Tuesday’s election and will provide updates throughout the night.

