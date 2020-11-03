https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/03/president-donald-trump-captures-swing-state-ohio/

President Donald Trump captured Ohio’s 18 electoral votes Tuesday in the bellwether state that has voted for the winning president in every election since 1960.

Decision Desk HQ Projects Trump (R) Has Won The State Of OH And Its 18 Electoral Votes Race Called At 11-03 11:19 PM All Results: https://t.co/dmd6wmGl3z — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2020

With 88 percent of precincts reporting as of this writing, Trump is leading comfortably in the heartland state with more than 53 percent of the vote compared to former Vice President Joe Biden’s 45 percent.

A reliable swing state in every presidential election, Ohio went for Trump in 2016 by 8 points, marking the point on Election Night four years ago that indicated the president might pull off a triumphant win in defiance of the polls.

Ohio remained one of the few states this year leaning in Trump’s column running into Election Night, with RealClearPolitics’ aggregate of polls showing Trump leading by a narrow 1 percent. Quinnipiac — which polled Biden as leading 5 percent over Trump in Florida, which was also called for the president Tuesday night — reported that Biden was leading Trump by 4 percent in Ohio.

While Ohio is typically at the center of every presidential election, the state with a Republican governor and a Republican legislature for the last decade became something of an afterthought in this year’s election, drawing far fewer visits from the major candidates than in previous cycles.

