A proud and emotional President Donald Trump closed out his final 2020 campaign rally on Monday night in Michigan to chants of “We love you.”

What are the details?

Trump appeared in Grand Rapids on Monday night alongside daughter Ivanka Trump, who paid tribute to his many achievements over the past four years.

Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, also made an appearance at the final rally, along with son Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, son Eric Trump and his wife Lara Trump, and daughter Tiffany Trump.

In closing remarks, the president told his swath of supporters, “Don’t make me cry, don’t make me cry,” and promised that he — and they — would “win everything” on Tuesday.

“If I started to cry, they’d have a big story,” he joked. “They’d say the president broke down and cried, and I don’t know if that’s good for us. … Maybe it brings me up four or five points, but I don’t care.”

He added, “This is not the crowd of somebody who is going to lose the state of Michigan. This is not the crowd of a second-place finisher. … We want a big win. Not just a win — a big win.”

Turning to his children and the rest of his family, he joked, “No matter what happens tomorrow, I’m very proud of you all. But if you don’t win, I’ll never speak to you again.”







‘Don’t make me cry’: Trump thanks supporters ahead of US #Elections2020



www.youtube.com



What was Biden’s final rally like?

Biden — who closed out his campaign in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 400-plus miles from the president’s Grand Rapids rally — promised “tomorrow is the beginning of a new day.”

“Tomorrow we can put an end to a presidency that has left hardworking Americans out in the cold,” he said. “Tomorrow we can put an end to a presidency that has divided this nation and fanned the flames of hate. Tomorrow we can put an end to a presidency that has failed to protect this nation. Millions of Americans have already voted. Millions more will vote tomorrow.”

He concluded, “My message to you is simple: The power to change this country is in your hands.”

