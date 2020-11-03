https://nationalfile.com/trump-biden-campaigns-prepare-for-lengthy-battles-for-potential-mail-in-disaster/

In a move that may rival the debacle that came in the aftermath of the 2000 General Election, both the Trump campaign and the Biden campaign are geared up to launch legal assaults even before many of the states election authorities have called the election.

“We’re going to go in [the] night of, as soon as that election is over, we’re going in with our lawyers,” President Trump told reporters Sunday. The President was alluding to litigation over whether ballots in swing states – such as Texas, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania – should be counted if they arrive in the mail after Election Day or through unsecured means.

“I don’t think it’s fair that we have to wait a long period of time after the election,” the President said. “Should’ve gotten their ballots in a long time before that. Could’ve gotten their ballots in a month ago. I think it’s a ridiculous decision.”

A joint Republican National Committee and Trump campaign project, “Protect the Vote,” has warned for months that Democrats are trying to eliminate nearly every safeguard in our election process.

https://t.co/o2rnSOLWKD RNC Launches ‘Protect the Vote’ to Fight Left’s Vote-by-Mail Scheme https://t.co/XRcx0DmjRK — George Pittman (@pittman_george) May 8, 2020

In anticipation of the need for litigation – especially in locations that have been vulnerable to voter fraud through the uptick in mail-in ballots, the President’s campaign formed “Lawyers for Trump,” a coalition of lawyers, legal scholars, and litigation experts to “protect the integrity” of the election.

The coalition is being led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. It also boasts California Committeewoman Harmeet Dhillon and former Deputy White House Counsel Stefan Passantino. It also includes prominent attorneys like former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, former Attorney General Ed Meese, and the president’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

Lawyers for Trump was born out of the notion that Democrats have manipulated the public using the coronavirus panic and the courts to legalize ballot harvesting.

