President Trump on Tuesday defeated Democrat Joe Biden in South Carolina — dashing the most ambitious Democratic hopes for a Biden landslide.

The Associated Press called the state for Trump not long after polls closed at 7 p.m.

The president defeated Hillary Clinton by more than 14 points in 2016, but polls showed a closer race and RealClearPolitics rated the state “Leans Trump.”

South Carolina Democrats were buoyed by a competitive US Senate race, with former state Democratic Party chairman Jamie Harrison challenging incumbent Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Trump consistently outpolled the former vice president in South Carolina, but some recent results were within margins of error, such as a Quinnipiac University poll in late September that found Trump ahead by just 1 percentage point.

Donald Trump and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster AFP/Getty Images Donald Trump campaigning in South Carolina. REUTERS Donald Trump AP A woman votes at James Island Charter High School on Election Day on November 3, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. Getty Images U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic candidate for South Carolina Senator Jamie Harrison.

