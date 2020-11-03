https://joeisdone.github.io/florida/
Auto-updated:
The data here is updated regularly every 20 minutes (computer uptime permitting).Try refreshing the feed directly if you have caching issues.
Sarasota and Miami-Dade use a different system so will be updated manually. Sarasota will be updated more often..
Defaults to All Votes view. Scroll down to toggle other views.
Watch CNBC’s Jake Novak explain why this website is so important to Biden’s campaign. This video is a MUST see.
Follow @DataRepublican in case the site goes down.
When the map says “Advantage Biden” or “Advantage Trump,” it is comparing to 2016 votes – all votes not just Election Day..
See explanation of how NPA split heurestic works.
|Democrat
|Republican
|Unaffliated
️
Alachua Baker Bay Bradford Brevard Broward Calhoun Charlotte Citrus Clay Collier Columbia DeSoto Dixie Duval Escambia Flagler Franklin Gadsden Gilchrist Glades Gulf Hamilton Hardee Hendry Hernando Highlands Hillsborough Holmes IndianRiver Jackson Jefferson Lafayette Lake Lee Leon Levy Liberty Madison Manatee Marion Martin Miami-Dade Monroe Nassau Okaloosa Okeechobee Orange Osceola PalmBeach Pasco Pinellas Polk Putnam Sttspan>Johns SaintLucie SantaRosa Sarasota Seminole Sumter Suwannee Taylor Union Volusia Wakulla Walton Washington
Before clicking on buttons, you certify you have read this comic.
– See where Democrats are turning out vs 2016.
– See where Republicans are turning out vs. 2016.
– See where Independents are turning out vs. 2016.
– See where turnout is happening vs. 2016.
– See where Democrats are turning out vs 2016.
– See where Republicans are turning out vs. 2016.
– See where Independents are turning out vs. 2016.
– See where turnout is happening vs. 2016.
Advanced
Filter by vote type:
Denominator:
Filter by party: