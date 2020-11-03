https://www.oddschecker.com/us/insight/specials/politics/20201104-2020-us-presidential-election-odds-donald-trump-now-favorite-to-win-election

2020 US Presidential Election Odds: Donald Trump Now Favorite To Win Election

Just over two hours ago, Joe Biden’s odds suggested he had a massive 69.2% chance of winning the 2020 US election. However, early counts coming out of various states have caused the odds to dramatically shift.

Donald Trump is NOW the betting favorite with all of the sportsbooks on Oddschecker. Our UK site compares the odds of all the major betting sites in the United Kingdom. Every single one of those sportsbooks had Donald Trump as the big outsider earlier on election day. However, they all now have Donald Trump as the overwhelming favorite to win the 2020 election.

No UK sportsbook has Joe Biden as the betting favorite in the 2020 US election odds market, despite his odds being so short earlier in the day. One sportsbook even has Donald Trump at -333 to win the election, which implies a 76.9% chance of him claiming victory.

Donald Trump’s odds sat at +150 at the start of election day, which implied he only had a 40% chance of winning the 2020 election.

2020 US Election Odds

US Odds UK Odds Implied % Chance Donald Trump -188 8/15 65.2%% Joe Biden +260 13/5 27.8%

2020 US Election Betting Update On Election Day

There has now been over $460 million wagered on the 2020 election odds market with one of our UK partners, which makes the 2020 election by far the biggest betting event in history.

In the last hour, just over 62% of all wagers have been placed on Donald Trump winning the 2020 election. However, in the same time period, 79% of the money wagered on the event has been placed on Joe Biden.

Over the last week, we’ve seen bettors who are willing to wager higher volumes of money put their dollar on Joe Biden winning. As Biden’s odds grow, it appears these bettors are opting to revisit the market and get a bigger potential win on their bet.

Joe Biden Performing Well In Ohio

The current election odds have Donald Trump as favorite to win the Ohio vote, however, Joe Biden’s odds have slowly improved during the day. Biden’s betting odds in Ohio currently imply he’s got a 47.6% chance of winning the state.

Ohio State Odds

US Odds UK Odds Implied % Chance Republicans -137 8/11 57.9% Democratic +110 11/10 47.6%

Donald Trump Expected To Win Texas

The Republicans are the short-priced favorites to win the state of Texas, the odds imply that Donald Trump has a 83.3% chance of winning the state.

Texas State Odds

US Odds UK Odds Implied % Chance Republicans -500 1/5 83.3% Democratic +400 4/1 20%

OddsChecker’s Election Verdict

OddsChecker’s Head Of Marketing, Sam Eaton “Donald Trump’s popularity in Florida has come as a surprise to the bookmakers, and he now looks destined to win the state. The Democratic’s odds in Florida now imply they’ve got an 85.7% chance of winning the state“.

“Donald Trump’s chances of winning the election at this stage are significantly better than they were at this point in 2016. Obviously, with the current climate, the voting is very different this time around, but at this time in 2016, his odds only implied a 14.3% chance of winning”.

2020 US Election: Betting On The Election

Despite the betting interest on the 2020 election, US residents can’t wager money on today’s election. However, online sports betting is legal in various states in the US. Bookmakers like DraftKings and FanDuel operate in these states! Click here to find the best betting offers from the biggest sportsbooks operating in your state.

