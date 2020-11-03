https://nypost.com/2020/11/03/trump-wins-ohio-again-notching-swing-state-victory/

President Trump has bucked Joe Biden in the Buckeye State, winning Ohio, according to Fox News, which projected him the winner with 94 percent of the vote tallied.

Repeating his success from 2016, Trump won Ohio and its 18 electoral votes, building toward the 270 needed for four more years, despite a push from his Democratic challenger.

Trump entered Election Day carrying just a 1 percentage point lead in Ohio, according to RealClearPolitics’ polling average, but made it stand up.

Trump won even though Biden was buoyed by an August endorsement from the state’s former Republican governor, John Kasich, in one of several broadsides to strike the incumbent from within his own party.

Ohio was part of Trump’s election-making romp through the Rust Belt four years ago, as he enticed working-class voters with a promise of jobs and America-first policies.

