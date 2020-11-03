https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/03/projection-detected-harry-reid-trips-over-his-nuclear-option-while-saying-trump-is-ruining-the-republican-party/

While we await more results from today’s elections, here’s the concern troll of the day, and it comes from former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid:

Speaking of “ruining” their own parties…

ZERO self-awareness from Reid. In other words, nothing has changed.

And the GOP will certainly consider that a good sign.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...