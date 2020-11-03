https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/04/racist-much-joy-reid-wants-to-know-if-any-of-you-guys-trust-uncle-clarence-to-follow-the-law-if-trump-takes-the-election-to-scotus-video/

As Twitchy told you, Donald Trump vowed to go to the Supreme Court to ensure that he’s recognized as the winner of the election he technically hasn’t won yet.

Not his greatest moment. But leave it to Joy Reid to take it here:

Get it? Because Clarence Thomas is a black conservative and therefore a race traitor who would do whatever Donald Trump asked him to.

Very much.

And exactly the sort of thing we’ve come to expect from her.

Disgusting? Yes. Surprising? No.

But it’s MSNBC. So, if anything, she’ll get promoted.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...