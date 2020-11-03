https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/04/racist-much-joy-reid-wants-to-know-if-any-of-you-guys-trust-uncle-clarence-to-follow-the-law-if-trump-takes-the-election-to-scotus-video/

As Twitchy told you, Donald Trump vowed to go to the Supreme Court to ensure that he’s recognized as the winner of the election he technically hasn’t won yet.

Not his greatest moment. But leave it to Joy Reid to take it here:

Joy Reid with an absolutely disgusting comment about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas just now on MSNBC “Do any of you guys trust Uncle Clarence…” pic.twitter.com/a0TLxmFfPY — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) November 4, 2020

MSNBC’s @JoyAnnReid slurs Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as “Uncle Clarence” pic.twitter.com/xFmyrks0OY — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) November 4, 2020

Get it? Because Clarence Thomas is a black conservative and therefore a race traitor who would do whatever Donald Trump asked him to.

Disgusting rhetoric — Bobby Silver (@BobbySilver_) November 4, 2020

she is vile — real hero (@randomolecules) November 4, 2020

Very much.

Awfully racist — Jim Trutsle 🛩️ (@trutsle) November 4, 2020

“Uncle Clarence.” And the GOP is labeled as racists. https://t.co/loyNOnclUl — Beth Baumann (@eb454) November 4, 2020

Wow. Such a horrible thing to say. https://t.co/3J1ZnbGfzs — Anthony Leonardi (@TonyDLeonardi) November 4, 2020

And exactly the sort of thing we’ve come to expect from her.

Absolutely disgusting that @MSNBC and @maddow let that racial slur go by with no pushback. — KSLawWolf (@KSLawWolf) November 4, 2020

Disgusting? Yes. Surprising? No.

Again, it’s absolutely shocking that MSNBC has Joy Reid on TV. Her first experience providing commentary on Supreme Court justices was her homophobic blog posts about Justice Alito that she’s never apologized for. A huge embarrassment for the network. https://t.co/ouVk1ubw15 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 4, 2020

Disgusting racist comment by @JoyAnnReid, a comment that would get her fired on any other network and deservingly so pic.twitter.com/klaN66srat — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 4, 2020

But it’s MSNBC. So, if anything, she’ll get promoted.

