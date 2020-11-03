https://www.theblaze.com/news/ice-cube-snl-black-trump-supporters

Rapper and actor Ice Cube blasted “Saturday Night Live” for using him in a recent skit, mocking him for supportive comments he made about President Donald Trump.

What are the details?

In a tweet, the entertainer — whose real name is O’Shea Jackson Sr. — wrote, “F*** you SNL. Trying to reduce me to greed.”

In the “SNL” skit, comedians Kenan Thompson starred as Ice Cube and Chris Redd as Lil Wayne. During the sketch, comedian and actor Jim Carrey — who was portraying former Vice President Joe Biden — asked, “[Why] in the name of all that his holy would you be voting for Trump?” Thompson and Redd — who were both wearing MAGA hats — reply “Taxes.”







Biden Halloween Cold Open – SNL



www.youtube.com



Jackson spoke with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo last week and discussed President Donald Trump’s “Platinum Plan.”

“I like that it’s aimed towards black Americans,” he said. “You know, that’s the key. I just think whatever we do got to be aimed toward black Americans.”

In October, Jackson said that he refused to take part in a celebrity Zoom call with Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) because he felt it would be nothing more than a “rally cry.”

Speaking to Fox Soul host Claudia Jordan, Jackson also said he chose not to participate in the call because it wouldn’t be productive.

“We had spent a lot of people’s time putting the Contract with Black America together,” Jackson replied, “and I just thought that getting on a Zoom call with 12 other entertainers all shooting what they believe needs to be done, to me wasn’t going to be productive.”

In a recent interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace, Jackson said that he wasn’t settled on a candidate at the time of the interview.

