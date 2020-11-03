http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ongS5qCkx0M/

Voting machine issues reportedly caused delays Tuesday in one city in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, as millions head to the polls in the Keystone state to vote in the 2020 presidential election.

“We found out that the machines were all down, and then one started working. Now we just got in and everything went smooth. It was great,” Karen Warakomski, a resident of Nanticoke, told WBRE/WYOU-TV.

“A cheer broke out when the door opened, and then when the first person came out, he said, ‘it’s all like confusion, there’s four machines, only one is working,’ and that’s when everybody got a little bit like, ‘wow, we’ve got work to go to, and I don’t know if I’m gonna make it’. I hope everything gets straightened out,” Dan Warakomski, another Nanticoke voter, told the local news outlet.

Poll workers inside said the machines were fixed, except one, as of noon.

Both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have campaigned in Pennsylvania in the final stretch of the election. Earlier Tuesday, Biden’s campaign asserted it could still win the general election without the battleground state, as well as Florida.

“While we believe we can win all four of them, and we are doing everything in our power to do that, we don’t need to win them and that’s a true luxury,” Biden campaign manager Jennifer O’Malley Dillon said. “We don’t need to win any of these four big states in order to still get to 270 electoral votes.”

President Trump told FNC’s Fox & Friends that he believes Pennsylvania is one of several battleground states where he is performing well.

“I think we are going to do very well in Pennsylvania,” he stated. “We think we are doing very well everywhere. And it’s more than thinking. You know, we are seeing trends, and so you can tell this isn’t just like taking a poll. This is based on trends. And we think we are doing very well in states, a lot of states, really. A lot of states.”

