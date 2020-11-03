https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/03/reports-of-election-interference-surface-at-philadelphia-polling-locations/

Mere hours into Election Day, people on the ground in the battleground state of Pennsylvania are reporting potential election interference, voter suppression, and polling place election code violations.

While voter turnout appears to be high in Philadelphia, shortly after polls opened this morning, there were reports of long lines, broken polling machines, and polling place violations such as allowing campaign material and campaigning for certain candidates on-site, despite state Election Code prohibitions on electioneering at polling locations.

SPOTTED: Biden-Harris literature posted on either side of the entrance to the polling place located at 630-48 North 66th Street. That’s certainly not 10 feet away! pic.twitter.com/zBaDbYmIQd — Philly GOP (@PhillyGOP) November 3, 2020

ILLEGAL campaigning INSIDE of a polling location in Philly. Man in blue is handing out DEM literature to voters IN LINE TO VOTE. This is why DEMS are keeping TRUMP WATCHERS OUT. They are STEALING it! This needs to STOP! pic.twitter.com/qnJ3D8o2ie — Mike Roman (@mikeroman) November 3, 2020

Getting texts from multiple PA folks I trust about shenanigans there. Poll watchers excluded from polling places, closed polls in specifically GOP-heavy areas, etc. Silence from the folks screaming that requiring ID or not allowing 10-day-late ballots are voter suppression. — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) November 3, 2020

Poll watchers in the area were also reportedly denied access to certain polling places despite being certified to enter in any ward or division in Philadelphia. Some were even kicked out of certain locations across the city.

Here’s the poll watcher’s certificate It makes clear that it allows the holder to watch at any polling place in the city pic.twitter.com/0lRgIFekKg — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 3, 2020

Oh look! A Democratic committeewoman in north Philly wearing a Biden mask not letting certified Republican poll watchers into a polling place… She ends with “that rule ain’t worth being followed” when someone says they should be allowed inside. pic.twitter.com/7646fTi2in — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 3, 2020

Certified Republican poll watchers are being kicked out of Mitchum Wilson Funeral Home, Wharton Rec Center, AND Greater Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. Watchers are told their certification doesn’t mean anything. @CouncilmemberKJ , what’s going on in your district? — Philly GOP (@PhillyGOP) November 3, 2020

Other poll watchers were obstructed from watching after being placed on the other side of the building, almost completely out of the line of sight to the polling machines.

MORE Bad things happening in Philly. Dem election officials have avoided transparency & accountability at every step. NOW they’re keeping our poll watchers so far from the counting tables there’s NO WAY to ACTUALLY observe. What are they hiding?? THIS MUST STOP!!! pic.twitter.com/r1YlkZokAa — Mike Roman (@mikeroman) November 3, 2020

Troubling news in @Allegheny_Co,PA. Election officials blocking observation of absentee ballot processing. One official at site allegedly boasts the system is designed to block ballot observation. Source says observers fear integrity is compromise. @KerriKupecDOJ #Election2020 — Stephen Moore (@StephenMoore) November 3, 2020

According to the Philly GOP, some polling locations were also not open on time, voters were turned away for wearing political gear, and Republican voters were being denied provisional ballots.

Polls have been open for 2 hours in PA. Here’s what we’ve seen: – Several reports of locations closed.

– 300+ people stuck in line.

– Ballot harvesting.

– Certified watchers being denied access. But sure, Republicans are the party trying to meddle in elections ¯_(ツ)_/¯ — Philly GOP (@PhillyGOP) November 3, 2020

Polls have been open for 4 hours! So far, we’ve heard reports of:

– Voters being turned away from polls for wearing Trump gear.

– Republicans (not Democrats) being denied provisional ballots.

– Non-operational scanners statewide.

– Voters separated into poling lines by party. — Philly GOP (@PhillyGOP) November 3, 2020

District Attorney Larry Krasner warned against these types of actions, threatening jail time and charges against anyone who engaged in illicit election-related activities.

“If you are planning in Philadelphia to try to steal our votes, I’ve got something for you,” he said. “I got a jail cell. I have charging papers.”

Reports of interference on election day, however, come just days after the attorney general of Pennsylvania claimed that “Trump is going to lose,” predicting the results of the election before votes were tallied.

“If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose,” he wrote. “That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process. For the record, he’s 0-6 against us in court. We’ve protected voting rights. Now, ignore the noise—vote!”

If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose. That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process. For the record, he’s 0-6 against us in court. We’ve protected voting rights. Now, ignore the noise—vote!https://t.co/mN8t6TDud7 — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) October 31, 2020

Pennsylvania polls will close at 8 p.m. Eastern on Election Day, but many have warned that counting mail-in ballots may take days, delaying election night results.

While many Republicans including President Donald J. Trump have expressed concern about voter fraud, especially with mail-in ballots in states such as Pennsylvania, Democrats have brushed off the accusations, claiming that Trump is trying to ensure he wins no matter what the votes actually say.

