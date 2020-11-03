https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/03/reports-of-election-interference-surface-at-philadelphia-polling-locations/

Mere hours into Election Day, people on the ground in the battleground state of Pennsylvania are reporting potential election interference, voter suppression, and polling place election code violations.

While voter turnout appears to be high in Philadelphia, shortly after polls opened this morning, there were reports of long lines, broken polling machines, and polling place violations such as allowing campaign material and campaigning for certain candidates on-site, despite state Election Code prohibitions on electioneering at polling locations.

Poll watchers in the area were also reportedly denied access to certain polling places despite being certified to enter in any ward or division in Philadelphia. Some were even kicked out of certain locations across the city.

Other poll watchers were obstructed from watching after being placed on the other side of the building, almost completely out of the line of sight to the polling machines.

According to the Philly GOP, some polling locations were also not open on time, voters were turned away for wearing political gear, and Republican voters were being denied provisional ballots.

District Attorney Larry Krasner warned against these types of actions, threatening jail time and charges against anyone who engaged in illicit election-related activities.

“If you are planning in Philadelphia to try to steal our votes, I’ve got something for you,” he said. “I got a jail cell. I have charging papers.”

Reports of interference on election day, however, come just days after the attorney general of Pennsylvania claimed that “Trump is going to lose,” predicting the results of the election before votes were tallied.

“If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose,” he wrote. “That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process. For the record, he’s 0-6 against us in court. We’ve protected voting rights. Now, ignore the noise—vote!”

Pennsylvania polls will close at 8 p.m. Eastern on Election Day, but many have warned that counting mail-in ballots may take days, delaying election night results.

While many Republicans including President Donald J. Trump have expressed concern about voter fraud, especially with mail-in ballots in states such as Pennsylvania, Democrats have brushed off the accusations, claiming that Trump is trying to ensure he wins no matter what the votes actually say.

