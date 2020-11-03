https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/republican-tommy-tuberville-wins-alabama-senate-race-incumbent-democrat-doug-jones-ap/

Republican Tommy Tuberville won the Alabama senate race against incumbent Democrat Doug Jones.

Recall, President Trump endorsed former football coach Tommy Tuberville over Jeff Sessions earlier this year in a special election for the Alabama senate seat.

Doug Jones took the senate seat when he barely defeated Roy Moore in the 2017 special election.

Jones was expected to lose Tuesday night.

According to the Associated Press, with 55% reporting, Tommy Tuberville is at 62.1% with 868,947 votes and Doug Jones is at 37.9% with 529,610 votes.

The Republicans are projected to hold the US senate.

