If you’re gay and conservative, you’ve probably heard a lot of the LGBT community asking how you could vote against your own best interests. (The same goes for women and minorities who vote Republican.) “Star Trek: Voyager” actress Jeri Ryan shared this meme:

In case that got cut off, it reads, “Don’t tell someone you love them then vote for someone who will harm them.”

So vote for Trump.https://t.co/zV707f8aUM — American Guy 🇺🇸 (@YankReb69) November 3, 2020

How about this? pic.twitter.com/h4AZOIrLS2 — Nick Searcy, BELOVED INT’L FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) November 3, 2020

Also, don’t lie to people and fearmonger that “those people” will harm them. Love your work but so sick of you Hollywood people lying about who Conservatives are.https://t.co/yp3RNu87N8 — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) November 3, 2020

Yes that’s why I voted for Trump. — Chaz Parker (@ChasParker1) November 3, 2020

I’m gay and nonbinary and I voted for @realDonaldTrump because his policies are good and he treats me exactly like everyone else. There is no evidence he has or will “harm” LGBT. Stop using emotional exploitation to limit what LGBT ppl can champion on our own. We are not Borg. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) November 3, 2020

Unironically Borg. — Jeff on Accordion 🍍🚁 (@accord10n) November 3, 2020

Trump will not harm me or my boyfriend. — You Should Have Voted For Gary (@colorblindk1d) November 3, 2020

And no, I didn’t vote for him. I just hate these hystrionics. — You Should Have Voted For Gary (@colorblindk1d) November 3, 2020

Thank you for reminding us to vote for Trump. ❤️ — JC Mounduix (@JCMounduix) November 3, 2020

I’m gonna vote for the guy who cuts my LGBT friends’ taxes, the guy who won’t send them to needless wars, the guy who treats them like Americans and not a chihuahua in a purse to be flashed around every four years, and the guy who respects them REGARDLESS of who they support. — Joseph Lochner (@joseph_lochner) November 3, 2020

Biden’s policies will harm ME. But I know y’all are just fine with that. — BVKCitizen (@bvkcitizen) November 3, 2020

We heard the same shit in 2016. Still waiting for the camps we were going to sent to — Pengy 🐧🐧🐧 (@penguinguy13) November 3, 2020

I guess I’m a masochist — Dr. Gay Russian Bot (@overitall69) November 3, 2020

Agree from a Christian mom of 5, Grandmom of 8. I’d vote for him. — Mean Wee Old Woman Deb (@mddebm) November 3, 2020

Speaking of Richard Grenell:

Stop keeping gay people in the rainbow room down the hallway – where you parade them out for show and tell. We are Americans and won’t be silenced for having an opinion you don’t like. https://t.co/bG756OHw8p — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 3, 2020

Amen. Real freedom and equality starts with economic empowerment. — TimmysDad (@timmysDad10) November 3, 2020

I agree. Firmly believe that a Biden presidency will feed the spirit of division and alienation and hurt families with LGBT members in the long term just to maintain control of that voting block. — Di Myers (@gypsyrose727) November 3, 2020

How has Trump harmed gays? I don’t get it. — Laura (@NonsenseEnd) November 3, 2020

@RichardGrenell is a great American and has done remarkable things for this country. I support him no matter what his sexual preference is. You get people who can get the job done. He has done it and continues to shine. — TMonroe (@Coolbre92403561) November 3, 2020

This whole “voting against your own interests” thing is so stale.

