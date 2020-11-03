https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/03/richard-grenell-tells-actress-jeri-ryan-to-stop-keeping-gay-people-in-the-rainbow-room-down-the-hallway/

If you’re gay and conservative, you’ve probably heard a lot of the LGBT community asking how you could vote against your own best interests. (The same goes for women and minorities who vote Republican.) “Star Trek: Voyager” actress Jeri Ryan shared this meme:

In case that got cut off, it reads, “Don’t tell someone you love them then vote for someone who will harm them.”

Speaking of Richard Grenell:

This whole “voting against your own interests” thing is so stale.

