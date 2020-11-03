http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/4js_XPLK0Nk/

Comedian and actor Rob Schneider slammed the video about the difference between equality and equity promoted by Kamala Harris this week, Schneider calling the animated clip “socialistic Marxist drivel from the prospective Vice President.”

In the final week of campaigning, Sen. Harris posted a video in which she claimed that her goal is to enforce “equality” and “equity” if she and Joe Biden were to win the election. “Equitable treatment means we all end up at the same place,” Harris said in the closing line of the video posted to social media on Nov. 1.

There’s a big difference between equality and equity. pic.twitter.com/n3XfQyjLNe — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 1, 2020

But, Schneider saw the ad as nothing more the “Marxist drivel.”

“Socialistic, Marxist Drivel from the prospective Vice President,” Schneider railed in a tweet. “America’s promise is equality & opportunity for all! It is NOT a promise of the SAME OUTCOME for ALL! It is YOUR individual HARD WORK and SWEAT & TALENT that determines your success! A ‘big difference’ indeed!”

Schneider is far from the only person shocked by Harris’ rhetoric in the one-minute cartoon video. UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal was also shocked and disgusted by the socialist sentiment in Harris’ video.

“This is right out of the Cuban communist manifesto,” Masvidal, who’s father fled communist Cuba, tweeted on Sunday.

This is right out of the Cuban communist manifesto #thereelection https://t.co/LYvQ8yZaUJ — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 2, 2020

