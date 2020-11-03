https://www.newsmax.com/politics/giuliani-trump-victory-2020/2020/11/03/id/995168/

Rudy Giuliani says President Donald Trump should claim victory in states where he has a credible lead, Media Matters reports.

”I don’t think these early votes are going to be as bad as they think. We shouldn’t assume it. We should assume if he has a credible lead — a point or more — we’ll call the state and we should put it in his column and we start off from there and then he should claim victory,” Giuliani said Tuesday during an interview with Steve Bannon on his ”War Room” show.

After being asked by Bannon when Trump should declare victory, Giuliani responded, ”Can’t say yet. I think they would really criticize us if we said, you know, we know in advance when we’re gonna do it.

”I think we have to consider it, look at it, see what we’re presented with. I mean as early as possible to get the suspense over for the American people,” he continued, adding, ”It’s been rare in recent years that we’ve been able to do it by 10 or 11.”

According to a report in Axios, Trump has told associates that he intends to declare victory early if the results show him ahead, even if the outcome isn’t really known.

The president has denied the report, but also criticized the counting of late-arriving ballots as ”terrible” and said his campaign intended to fight it.

