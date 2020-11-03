https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/faith-election-day/2020/11/03/id/995088

Rush Limbaugh, the longtime conservative talk radio host, on Tuesday told Fox News that he’s “thrilled” to still be alive on Election Day, which he didn’t think he would live to see when he announced his lung cancer diagnosis last February.

“I woke up this morning and I thanked God that I did, and I have had a very, very good fortune with the course of treatment that I’ve had and I’m just thrilled to be here,” Limbaugh said on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday morning. “I’m thrilled to be here and to be able to be part of this today. This was an objective.”

He added, “I wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for my family. They have, particularly my wife … this stuff is hard … I have been the beneficiary of some of the most loving and devoted people.”

Limbaugh, whose radio program “The Rush Limbaugh Show” debuted in 1988, also spoke of his faith, saying, “God is a profound factor; Jesus Christ a profound factor. I have a personal relationship. I’ve not talked about it much publicly because I don’t proselytize these things.”

He continued, “I’m just trying to give thanks every day for all of the blessings. I have had a blessed life. I have had so many great friends … and still do … there’s nothing negative for me. There’s nothing I have deep regrets about because I’ve been so blessed.”

