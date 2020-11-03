https://cnsnews.com/article/washington/melanie-arter/limbaugh-what-if-early-voters-are-bunch-trump-voters-fed-way-hes

President Donald Trump speaks during his final Make America Great Again rally of the 2020 US Presidential campaign at Gerald R. Ford International Airport on November 2, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNSNews.com) – Talk show host Rush Limbaugh said Tuesday that despite assumptions to the contrary, he thinks the majority of early voters and absentee voters are Trump supporters who are fed up with the way that President Donald Trump has been treated.

“I look at the conventional wisdom, and I make it a point never to follow it. It’s always wrong, and it’s group think. Why do you want to go along with what everybody else thinks? Early voting, absentee voting. What’s everybody think? Everybody thinks it’s a bunch of Democrats that hate Trump showing up, because they hate the guy, and they can’t wait to vote against, that’s what the media has been telling us,” Limbaugh told Fox News’s “Fox and Friends.”

“What if this early voting is a bunch of Trump voters who are fed up with the way their man’s been treated? They are fed up with the way he’s been lied about. They’re fed up with the Russian conspiracy hoax. They’re fed up with the attempts to destroy this country, the Antifa and Black Lives Matter, and they are tired of watching the cities burn. They’re tired of watching Democrat governors and mayors shut down cities and states,” he said.

“What’s to say that early voting isn’t Republicans and Trump supporters showing up to get it out of their system? The idea that the enthusiasm is all on the Democrat side, that’s media made up stuff. I think there’s a whole different way of looking at this. It is my way of looking at it, and I welcome everybody to join me in my way of looking at this, because my way is Trump winning and preserving the American way of life,” Limbaugh said.

Limbaugh said he’s “very worried” that Biden might win the presidency and Democrats could win the Senate and keep control of the House.

I’m very worried. That’s the whole point. Biden, the thing that frustrates me, Biden, he doesn’t have a bond with his voters. He’s just the generic Democrat with the D next to his name on the ballot. Kamala Harris had to get out of the Democrat primaries before a single vote was cast so the people that are really running this Biden-Kamala Harris operation are people we don’t— we know who they are. They’re big tech, social media tech giants and the media and so forth, but I think, these — we’ve reached a point in America where the American left doesn’t like this country. They haven’t liked it for a long time, and if they had the chance, Ainsley, they’ll rip the Constitution to shreds as best they can and rewrite it, and they’ll make government– government power the centerpiece of American life and the American people will not know what hit them because this isn’t the old Democrats versus Republicans. It used to be that the Democrats and the Republicans at least had the same objectives, wanted prosperity for people, wanted a good life, kids, a great future. We don’t even have that in common with the Democrats anymore. There isn’t overlap. As far as I’m concerned they are to be politically defeated, not cooperated with and not gotten along with because I don’t know that it’s possible. It’s not that I have any personal animus against them. It’s their policies and what they are promising to do to the United States of America. They want to ruin your kids’ future. If you really care about the American way of life and what you think it is, it is on the ballot today, folks, and there’s one guy standing in the way of the Democrats and the American left succeeding in this anti-American agenda and it’s Donald Trump, and I would just—I would cringe if we lose this election because of somebody’s personality, because they don’t like somebody’s personal– the way, he tweets or speaks. It’s irrelevant to the big picture. Plus, he’s a good man. He’s a fine guy. I know him well. He’s somebody that you would want to go out and have a beer with except he doesn’t drink. He’s somebody that you would want to spend time with. Look at the rallies. These things are unprecedented, the numbers of people. By the way you don’t just drive up, go to the rally and leave. This is a full-day commitment that people have to make to go these, 57,000 people in Butler, Pennsylvania, and Joe Biden is drawing 2 to 3 people in cars, honking horns.

