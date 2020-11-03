https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/03/sad-nyu-journalism-prof-jay-rosen-has-already-flunked-his-election-day-wellness-check/

Jay Rosen teaches journalism at NYU. So this tweet actually explains quite a lot:

If his goal was to make us feel sorry for him, it worked. But only because he very clearly needs serious help.

Well, Jay’s off, anyway.

Jay Rosen seems like a terrible source for education.

