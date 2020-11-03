https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/04/sally-kohn-was-genuinely-taken-aback-tonight-to-realize-that-so-many-liberals-like-her-dont-know-that-they-live-in-a-bubble/

Sally Kohn’s got some Xanax, so she’s a bit more subdued than she was four years ago.

And apparently she’s seeing things a little more clearly. Maybe:

Ran into acquaintance while walking my dog in Brooklyn tonight. Said didn’t vote bc he doesn’t “hate Trump enough to vote for Biden.” Genuinely took me aback. Whatever happens this election, I’m haunted by how so many liberals (me included) assume everyone else thinks like us. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) November 4, 2020

Whoa.

Now we’re genuinely taken aback.

This is the first ounce of introspection I’ve seen tonight. — Mortality & Hospitalizations (@txsalth2o) November 4, 2020

Holy roly poly, I think the libs are finally becoming self-aware. https://t.co/jRkSeYkEgY — Ezra (@EzraCeleste) November 4, 2020

Let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves.

You ALMOST had a learning moment. ALMOST https://t.co/DubpceNt82 pic.twitter.com/qvkSSdDqkK — Sensurround (Proud RWLDS Member) (@sound_nobody) November 4, 2020

Still, good for Sally for maybe kinda-sorta realizing that a lot of liberals live in a bubble. We’ve been trying to tell them that for years.

We point this out to you daily on Twitter https://t.co/46mWf3g7Ci — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) November 4, 2020

I’m shocked that she’s shocked that people don’t think like she does. I guess it’s weird to find out that everyone isn’t completely hysterical https://t.co/MurDSiN7uQ — The Dank Knight 🎃🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 4, 2020

Maybe take a day off and think about that. https://t.co/r3FCqwVzd4 — JW_redacted_ (@jw_redacted_) November 4, 2020

