Sally Kohn’s got some Xanax, so she’s a bit more subdued than she was four years ago.

And apparently she’s seeing things a little more clearly. Maybe:

Whoa.

Now we’re genuinely taken aback.

Let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves.

Still, good for Sally for maybe kinda-sorta realizing that a lot of liberals live in a bubble. We’ve been trying to tell them that for years.

