https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/school-forces-student-remove-pro-trump-face-mask-allows-pro-biden-masks/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — David Ferguson wore a face mask that reads “Trump 2020 Make America Great!” to Northwest Rankin High School in Mississippi.

Assistant Principal Lewis Bradford told him to remove it because the dress code bans “political” messages. He has not worn it since that day more than a month ago, fearing punishment.

Not only was Bradford’s claim about the dress code false, but Northwest Rankin High has “[a]pparently” allowed students and teachers, “without reprimand,” to wear face masks and other clothing supporting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, gay rights and the Black Lives Matter movement, according to a legal warning letter sent on Election Day.

