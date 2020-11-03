https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/03/second-that-without-hesitation-dan-bongino-has-one-call-we-can-all-make-right-now/

It’s still unclear who will be the winner of the presidential election, but for Dan Bongino, one thing has become clear based on some of the states that have been called:

Breaking: One call we can ALL make right now is that many POLLSTERS SUCK! — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) November 4, 2020

There’s little doubt about that.

Exceptions do apply:

Trafalgar seems to have nailed it in Florida this year, as they did in 2016 with the general election results.

So happy this election is outing the corrupt systems! — Not Snoozin’ (@not_snoozin) November 4, 2020

The pollsters certainly need to do some soul-searching.

