https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rick-scott-florida-socialism-senate/2020/11/03/id/995071

Florida Sen. Rick Scott predicts that President Donald Trump will win the state of Florida and a second term in the White House.

During a Tuesday appearance on Newsmax TV‘s “National Report,” the GOP senator said the enthusiasm for the president in the Sunshine State is “unbelievable.”

“There is so much support for the president and for the right reasons,” Scott said. “Donald Trump is going to have a big win. Donald Trump is going to continue to be our president.”

He noted that Floridians are backing Trump for reelection because they know he is better for the economy, they don’t like high taxes, they support law enforcement, and they are against socialism.

He pointed out that former Vice President Joe Biden is having a hard time winning over the Hispanic vote in Florida because he said he would start negotiating with Venezuela.

“We don’t like socialism here,” he said, adding many Floridians escaped socialism and they want a president who will fight against what is going on in countries like Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

“The Hispanic vote is very important in Florida,” Scott said, noting Trump did well in 2016 capturing the Hispanic vote. “He is going to do even better this time.”

He said Trump will also continue to stand up to China, something he said Biden “will never do.”

“Joe Biden has never stood up to any dictator in the world, and he’s not going to stand up to China,” Scott said. “The Communist Party of China is not our friend. They are not a competitor. They have become an adversary. Donald Trump has held them accountable.”

Scott predicts not only a Trump win, but that the GOP will maintain control over the Senate.

“We are going to keep a Republican Senate because we are on the right side of the issues,” he said. “People don’t want tax increases, they don’t want the government to take away their rights, they don’t want Joe Biden and the Democrats to pack the Supreme Court, they don’t want the filibuster to go away in the U.S. Senate.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom Ch. 277, Frontier 615 or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

