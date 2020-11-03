https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/senator-lindsey-graham-wins-reelection-south-carolina-ap/

Senator Lindsey Graham won reelection against Democrat Jaime Harrison in South Carolina.

According to the Associated Press, with 42% reporting, Lindsey Graham is up 55.1% with 620,000 votes vs Jaime Harrison 43.5% with 489,453 votes

The Democrat-media complex for several months said Lindsey Graham would be fighting for his life to hang onto his senate seat on election night.

Lindsey Graham won reelection by double digits.

Fox News is now projecting there is a 90% chance the Republicans will hold the US senate.

