Now, why oh why would a Democratic committeewoman wearing a Biden mask not allow a certified GOP poll watcher into this polling place in North Philly?

Why ‘ain’t’ that rule being followed?

Watch.

Oh look! A Democratic committeewoman in north Philly wearing a Biden mask not letting certified Republican poll watchers into a polling place… She ends with “that rule ain’t worth being followed” when someone says they should be allowed inside. pic.twitter.com/7646fTi2in — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 3, 2020

Clearly, we aren’t voting experts but this seems SHADY AF to us.

Especially after the stunt their AG pulled on Twitter just a couple days ago?

It’s like they want to be investigated.

Philly Dems will “find” and count votes until the court makes them stop. They will do anything to win. — Peasant H (@c_gt1982) November 3, 2020

Bad things happen in Philly. — 👌 YOU DOWN WITH ACB? YEAH, YOU KNOW ME! 🇺🇸 (@SleeveMeAlone) November 3, 2020

It’s happening all over Philly. My city is a cesspool of corruption. — Steve S (@PBreezeSteve) November 3, 2020

This might be a stupid question however how does she know they are certified Republican poll watchers? — Cynthia Jackson (@CindyLouWhoot) November 3, 2020

Fair question. These workers should have documentation or a certificate that explains their legal right to be in any polling place in the area.

That is NOT ok! — POLITIJO (@realpolitijo) November 3, 2020

Probably not but that won’t keep them from trying to get away with it anyway.

They’re Democrats after all.

Who exactly told them to do this? This is not going to end well for liberals. — Rebecca (@rebeccajoc) November 3, 2020

