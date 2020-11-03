https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/results-house-races-continue-trickling-republicans-are-poised-become?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Democrats in the lower chamber held onto their majority last night, though not by nearly the margin they’d hoped to see, as Reps. Shalala, Mucarsel-Powell, Peterson, and Lamb lost their re-election bids, as well as a handful of others.

High-profile races in Minnesota, Florida, and California did not go the way the Dems planned, and several Republican seats they believed could be flipped turned out to be more solidly red than estimated.

House Republicans lost several races, but could be on track to end up with a net gain of 10 house seats, making them a powerful House minority with more than 200 seats.

Congressional leadership will, however, remain constant as all top officials in the lower chamber won their races last night.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was easily re-elected in California’s 12th district, despite a challenge from progressive candidate Shahid Buttar, who received 20% of the vote.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was also re-elected by a comfortable margin in California’s 23rd district.

House Majority Whip Steny Hoyer was re-elected in Maryland’s 5th district, and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn was re-elected in South Carolina six. Steve Scalise, the Minority Whip in the House, also sailed to victory in Louisiana’s first district.

In North Carolina’s 11th district, Madison Cawthorn won his race and will assume the congressional seat that, until recently, belonged to now-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Cawthorn will also become the youngest member of Congress.

Kweiso Mfume handily defeated Republican competitor Kimberly Klacik in Maryland’s seventh district. Klacik had gone viral earlier this cycle for a video questioning the democratic leadership of Baltimore.

Two major losses came for Democrats in Florida as incumbent Reps. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and Donna Shalala in the 26th and 27th districts of the state were defeated by their Republican competitors.

Additionally, Democrat Collin Peterson was ousted in Minnesota’s seventh district after 30 years in the House. Peterson currently serves as the chairman of the House Agriculture Committee.

Republican Steve Chabot in Ohio’s first district, hung onto his seat in another race that was thought to be closer than the end results imply.

Democratic Reps. Xochitl Torres Small in New Mexico and Kendra horn in Oklahoma both lost their races.

Races that have not yet been called include:

Republican Burgess Owens, In Utah, who is trailing Democrat Ben McAdams by 3.5 percentage points, with 64% of the vote reporting.

Candace Valenzuela — a Democratic newcomer — is trailing Republican Beth Van Duyne by just over one percentage point, with a little less than 80% of the vote counted in Texas’s 24th district. Also in Texas, Rep. Chip Roy (R) hung on to his seat comfortably in what was thought to be a competitive race against Democrat Wendy Davis.

With close to 85% of the vote reporting, Republican war veteran Sean Parnell appears poised to unseat Democrat Conor Lamb in Pennsylvania’s 17th district.

In New York, with 95% of the vote reporting, Republican Nicole Malliotakis looks as though she will unseat Democrat Max Rose in Staten Island.

In New Jersey, Republican Jeff Van Drew, whose party alliance flipped from Democratic to Republican in 2020 is up about four percentage points over competitor Amy Kennedy, with 75% of the vote reporting.

Finally, in California, Republican Darrell Issa is up by less than three percentage points against Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar, with just 52% of the vote reporting — Issa is competing for former Rep. Duncan Hunter’s seat.

